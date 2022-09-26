Massive News About Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has become one of the true rising stars in the NBA.

Over the last two seasons, the 27-year-old has made the NBA All-Star Game, and this past year he made the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career.

He was the 13th overall pick in the NBA Draft out of UCLA by the Minnesota Timberwolves and played there for the first three years of his pro career.

Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest in 67 regular season games.

The Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and over the summer, LaVine underwent surgery on his knee.

He is one of the team's top-two players (DeMar DeRozan also made the All-Star Game last year), and over the offseason, he signed a five-year contract extension.

Therefore, his health is vital to the Bulls.

On Monday, the Bulls held media day, and according to Underdog NBA, he has been cleared for training camp.

Underdog NBA: "Zach LaVine (knee) cleared to participate in training camp."

LaVine met with reporters and spoke about how he feels.

"I feel really good," LaVine said. "Being able to rehab a lot this summer and then get back into training."

LaVine and the Bulls will play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center.

They will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on the road in Florida against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.