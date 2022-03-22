The Knicks Have Signed A New Player

On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Feron Hunt.

The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

Hunt is 22-year-old, and went undrafted out of SMU in this past summer's NBA Draft.

He played in the NBA Summer League and the preseason with the Dallas Mavericks, but did not make the regular season roster.

Therefore, he has spent his entire season in the G-League (Texas Legends) and averaged an impressive 17.8 points per game in 37 games.

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

