Mavs Star Sends Out A Tweet Before Christmas Game Against Lakers
On Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Texas.
Playing on Christmas in the NBA is a big deal, as only five games are played (ten out of 30 teams).
Mavs forward Christian Wood was acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets over the offseason.
This will be the first time that the 27-year-old has played on Christmas.
Before the game against the Lakers, he sent out a tweet that had over 1,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.
Wood: "First time playing on Christmas Day, feels like a dream come true merry Christmas #MFFL"
The former UNLV star is averaging 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 20 games.
He is also shooting 53.3% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.
Through 33 games, the Mavs are 17-16, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
At home, they are hard to beat, going 12-5 in the 17 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.
Wood's season-high came on December 16 in a 130-110 win over the Trail Blazers, when he put up 32 points on 11/17 shooting (he also had 12 rebounds and two assists).
As for the Lakers, they enter the day as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-19 record in 32 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-11 in the 16 games they have played on the road.