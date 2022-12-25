Mavs Star Sends Out A Tweet Before Christmas Game Against Lakers

Christian Wood sent out a tweet before the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Christmas, the Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Dallas, Texas.

Playing on Christmas in the NBA is a big deal, as only five games are played (ten out of 30 teams).

Mavs forward Christian Wood was acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets over the offseason.

This will be the first time that the 27-year-old has played on Christmas.

Before the game against the Lakers, he sent out a tweet that had over 1,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.

Wood: "First time playing on Christmas Day, feels like a dream come true merry Christmas #MFFL"

The former UNLV star is averaging 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 20 games.

He is also shooting 53.3% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

Through 33 games, the Mavs are 17-16, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, they are hard to beat, going 12-5 in the 17 games they have hosted in Dallas, Texas.

Wood's season-high came on December 16 in a 130-110 win over the Trail Blazers, when he put up 32 points on 11/17 shooting (he also had 12 rebounds and two assists).

As for the Lakers, they enter the day as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-19 record in 32 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-11 in the 16 games they have played on the road.