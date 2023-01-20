Grizzlies’ Rookie David Roddy Explains Team Chemistry And Title Aspirations

In an exclusive interview with Fastbreak on FanNation, Memphis Grizzlies rookie David Roddy talked about his journey from being a standout at Colorado State to being a first-round pick in this past year’s draft to now being a part of a top-tier team in the Grizzlies.

One thing that the Memphis Grizzlies have been known for over the last few seasons has been their success in the NBA Draft.

They ended up with Dillon Brooks on draft night in 2017, Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2018, Ja Morant in 2019 and they traded for Desmond Bane on draft night in 2020.

General manager Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies’ front-office have had an eye for talent via the draft in recent years and having a top-tier developmental team, Memphis has very quickly turned themselves into one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Now 31-13 on the season, Memphis is right at the top of the standings out west and while they are finding a ton of success with their current youthful core in Morant, Bane, Jackson Jr. and Brooks, they have plenty of new young faces getting acclaimed to their system, one of which is rookie forward David Roddy.

A standout in college at Colorado State, Roddy had himself an incredible third season with the Rams, earning All-Conference honors, as well as being named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year.

He ultimately decided to keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft after declaring for the draft while maintaining his eligibility and as he continued to impress during his pre-draft workouts, Roddy began to rise up draft boards.

The Grizzlies are extremely high on David Roddy’s potential and already contributing off-the-bench in his rookie season, Roddy has a chance to be the next key name to come from the draft in Memphis.

Currently in the midst of his rookie season, David Roddy took some time to talk to Fastbreak on FanNation recently on The Fast Break Podcast and he discussed what his journey has been like from being drafted this past summer to now playing key minutes for one of the top teams in the league.

When you first decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft, did you envision yourself being put in a situation like this as a rookie where you are not only a part of a winning franchise, but you are actively contributing to said team off-the-bench and even making your first NBA start?

David Roddy: Yeah, I did not expect for myself to be playing this much during the season. You know, injuries and things happen, so I was kind of propelled into that situation to get in-game reps and in-game experience and that is what really enhances myself and growth throughout the season. It has been a great journey so far and a great learning experience. I am just super blessed to be a part of such a great organization.

You ultimately decided to keep your name in the 2022 NBA Draft after declaring for the draft while maintaining your college eligibility. Was this a hard decision for you to make or did you already have an idea that this was the time to move on to the next chapter in your career?

DR: That was the hardest decision I have ever made in my life to be honest. It really went down to the wire and I really didn’t know where I would end up in the next few months. There were a few hours left until the deadline for me to make my decision and I had to make a choice while in a hotel room discussing all of my options with my mom and relatives. It was either betting on myself and the work that I had put in throughout the pre-draft process or going back to Colorado State after a historic season and making the NCAA Tournament. The memories and moments I had with my teammates that year were amazing and we had built something special, so it was a really tough decision. Through a lot of prayer and a lot of discussion, I decided to keep my name in the draft and bet on myself. Now, I am just super blessed and excited to be here.

What stands out most in your mind about your game and why do you believe you have fit in so well with the Grizzlies?

DR: I think the reason I fit in so well is because of my versatility. You know, I am a strong, physical guy, but I can guard multiple positions. That is really what is needed in the NBA right now and my ability to fit into numerous roles sets me apart. We have a superstar in Ja Morant and great, great talent in Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane. Playing off of them and making their jobs easier is what I love to do. I try to do that to the best of my ability no matter how many minutes I am playing each night and I really enjoy it. This group is just a bunch of young guys who just love to have fun and compete, so it is really just the perfect organization for myself and hopefully we can keep this thing rolling.

Your whole life you have been fighting to get to where you are and now, you are finally in the NBA. What was it like walking into FedEx Forum for the first time as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and what was it like walking into that locker room for the first time?

DR: It was unreal. It all just kind of happens in a blur after you are drafted. Arriving in Memphis, there was an immediate introductory press conference and I got to meet some of the guys through that. It is just unreal. Even through the first 20 games or so it’s like, “Wait, I am actually in the NBA!” It is such an amazing feeling. You spend your whole life working towards this goal and when you finally get there, it is very emotional and exciting, but the challenge is to maintain it and keep getting better. Not to mention, continue learning and just become a better person overall. I am super excited for this challenge that is ahead and I am really enjoying this journey so far.

Who in your mind is the biggest motivator and/or jokester on the team that constantly gets everyone going on game days, in practices, you name it, he’s the one guy that keeps the energy going.

DR: Man, that is tough because there are so many. The first guy I think of when he is all smiles is Jaren Jackson. He’s a guy who is just a big kid. I mean, he just laughs and jokes all the time and he’s just super high energy at all times. He’s a great competitor as well, but he cracks jokes all the time. Tyus Jones is a jokester as well. He may seem quiet and shy at times, but in the locker room he’s always making jokes and stirring the pot a lot. Steven Adams as well. Steven Adams is probably one of the funniest guys I have ever met in my life. Every time he’s around, you can never tell if he is serious or if he’s joking, but most of the time he is joking, so he’s just a lot of fun to be around.

It seems like every time Ja Morant takes the floor, he does something incredible. As his teammate, what goes through your mind every single time you see Ja throw down one of his massive dunks or just simply take the court given how special he is?

DR: You know, for me, this is my first year. I’ve seen a lot of Ja’s dunks and stuff on the internet and on YouTube and everything, but it is much different seeing it in person. We see it coming from a mile away in games and we all get excited. He just had a dunk recently that blew my mind and he’s just such a special talent. Once Ja gets to his launchpad, it is scary for everyone. Being on the court with him is such a privilege and I have learned a lot from him. I just try to make his job easier when I can and when I am not on the court with him, I just enjoy the show he puts on!

Ja recently put out a warning to the rest of the league on social media about jumping with him and trying to contest his shot. Tell me, does he put all of you on posters at practice and have you been on the receiving end of a Ja Morant poster in practice?

DR: I have not been on the receiving end of a Ja Morant posted simply because I know better and know I can’t compete with that, but he does spectacular things all the time. Alley-oops, alley-oops to himself. Just catching those lobs to the rim is his thing and he’s just a super, super talented player. He does not dunk that much in practice, but I have seen some special things there as well.

So many superstars across the league get mentioned in MVP conversations, but Ja Morant’s name does not always come up. Is this something you all and Ja use as extra motivation day-in and day-out?

DR: Yeah, I mean, we don’t really listen to critics and Ja will be the first one to tell you that. He’s just focused on getting better each and every day and figuring out how to make his teammates better. Later in the season, there will definitely be more conversations about it, but he’s a generational talent and his name should be heard and mentioned in those conversations. He’s such a great leader and competitor though that he’s not even focused on that and he already has enough motivation by himself.

I already know your answer to this, but you tell me. Is Ja Morant the Most Valuable Player in the NBA?

DR: Yes. Absolutely. He’s just such a special talent and the way he is playing at the rate he is playing, it’s just a sight to see. I just encourage everyone to check him out and while it may be rare for people to not know who Ja Morant is nowadays, tune into him every day because you are just going to see something special.

From what I hear David, as good of a basketball player that you are, you were a pretty good football player as well. You were an All-State quarterback in high school and named a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Football. When was the moment you realized basketball was the path you wanted to go down instead of football?

DR: It was really after my senior year of football. We had lost a playoff game and I think I took about two weeks off to kind of clear my head. Recruitment was pretty much over and I knew which schools wanted me and which schools really showed an effort and everything. I still have equal love for both sports. It has been about six years since I played football, but for me, I decided to gravitate towards the basketball realm because of the college coaches that showed attention to me. Football is tough because schools recruit 500 kids a season, so it is hard to pinpoint and really know what you want, so I really just decided to go the basketball route instead. Looking back on it, I am glad I made that decision because now, I’m in the NBA talking to you.

So were you the traditional pocket passer throwing the ball down the field every day or were you the Lamar Jackson of high school football in Minnesota?

DR: It was a little bit of both to be honest. I wasn’t running that much and I would scramble here and there and I could throw on the run, but my initial plan was to always stand in the pocket and throw the deep ball. We ran a spread offense in high school, so it was always really fun throwing the ball 40-50 times a game as a quarterback. That was our offense all four years there, so I really enjoyed that.

Not only are you a terrific athlete, but rumor has it you are a pretty good chef as well is that right?

DR: I’m okay, I’m a decent chef. I am a good chef when I need to be.

Tell me, what is Chef Roddy’s specialty right now?

DR: Chef Roddy’s specialty? Well, in college, my roommates loved me making breakfast. One time, my mom bought me a giant thing of pancake batter and it was just stuck in my pantry for a long time, so I decided I was just going to try and make some pancakes while adding some flavor to them. I made some banana chocolate chip pancakes, cinnamon pancakes, blueberry, all that kind of stuff. My roommates were a big fan of those, but I have not made them in a long time. On special occasions, I’ll probably bring those out again.

Have the guys and the veterans on the team this year made you cook for them yet?

DR: They haven’t actually! I really have not even mentioned it to them, but they will probably know now. They don’t even know that I like to cook a little bit. We have some great chefs in the facility, so I’m not really worried about them calling on me to make some stuff.

Well, there is still plenty of time left in the season and maybe I will pull some strings so they know how much you want to cook for them!

DR: Yeah. Yeah, keep telling them and maybe one day we will see. I’ll send you a video of me cooking for them!

What is life like off the basketball court for you and how has your faith and family inspired you to not only become the athlete you are, but the man you are as well?

DR: There is a little bit of off-time in the NBA even though there is a lot of travel, as you are probably on a flight 2-3 times a week depending on your schedule. You know, sometimes you are away from home for 10 days, so enjoying that off-time and trying to get closer to your teammates in that time is very crucial instead of just sitting in the hotel room and just looking at a blank wall. For me, it has really just been about hanging out with my family. I have some family members who live with me down here in Memphis and that really helps me with my well-being every day. Just talking with my mom about whatever she’s reading or with my brothers as well, just sharing ideas and how their day is going keeps me going. This has been just a crucial part about just keeping my family together as much as possible and helping me with my faith and my walk as well.

What are your personal goals in the NBA moving forward and what should we expect from the Memphis Grizzlies the rest of the way? Why is this a team that can represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals?

DR: For me, my personal goals are to just embrace the journey and tackle any obstacle that comes my way. The rookie season is just the first of many and you experience a lot of new things for the first time. For me, it is just to take it in stride, as well as to just help my team win in any way possible. Whether that means me playing 5 minutes a game, 20 minutes a game, or 25 minutes a game, I just want to be an everyday guy and be as consistent as possible. Learning as much as I can right now will help me later on in my career. The reason I feel like we are a contender this year is because we are young and hungry, as well as willing to learn and be competitive in every single game we play. I think we are heading in the right direction and even though we still have a lot of work to do, I trust my teammates and we all trust each other to continue growing. I am excited to see where this season is heading for us.

