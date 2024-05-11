Memphis Grizzlies Star Makes Shocking Statement About Victor Wembanyama
GG Jackson is coming off an impressive rookie season for the Memphis Grizzlies.
On Friday, he did an interview with FanDuel TV's Run It Back, and made a very bold claim about San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
Jackson: "I will say, this is very, very biased, but to me, he's gonna be the greatest player to ever play this game, in my opinion."
Wembanyama was also a rookie this past season, and averaged an outstanding 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He was recently named as the 2024 Rookie of The Year.
Via NBA Communications: "Victor Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from a media panel, making him the first unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season."
Many people think that Wembanyama has superstar potential, so Jackson may not be alone with his opinion.
The Spurs have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons, but with Wembanyama they are now one of the most intriguing teams in the league.
As for Jackson, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The Grizzlies had made the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons, but dealt with a lot of injuries, and finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.