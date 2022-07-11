Ja Morant's Viral Quote About Michael Jordan

On Sunday, Bleacher Report posted a clip of interview Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant did with Taylor Rooks.

In the interview, Morant had a great quote about Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and it's going viral on Twitter.

The Grizzlies finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs.

They lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round, but Morant was injured for the final three games of the series.

Morant was the second overall pick in 2019, and he made his first career All-Star Game this season.