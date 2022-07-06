Skip to main content
Miami Heat Reach Agreement On New Deal With Caleb Martin

Miami Heat Reach Agreement On New Deal With Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin and the Miami Heat have agreed to terms on a new three-year deal worth $20-plus million in free agency.

Caleb Martin and the Miami Heat have agreed to terms on a new three-year deal worth $20-plus million in free agency.

Coming off their appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, the Miami Heat seem comfortable with the idea of running things back. 

The team has not only agreed to new contracts with Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon, but on Wednesday morning, the Heat re-signed Caleb Martin to a new three-year deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Martin, 26, proved to be a core piece of the Heat’s rotation during the 2021-22 season and was truly one of their breakout performers.

Beginning the year on a two-way contract, Martin saw his contract converted to a standard NBA deal after never playing in the G League this past season. In total, Caleb Martin ended up playing in 60 total regular season games for Miami, more than the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Seeing an average of 22.9 minutes per game the versatile wing averaged career highs in points (9.2), rebounds (3.8), steals (1.0) and shot three-point shooting percentage (41.3%, min. 100 shots), a big increase from the perimeter compared to shooting just 24.8% from deep during the 2020-21 season.

Now a focal point on the Miami Heat’s roster, Caleb Martin will continue his role as a high-impact two-way player on the wing in South Beach. 

Caleb's twin brother Cody Martin also recently signed a new deal in free agency, reaching an agreement on a four-year, $32 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, the same team Caleb Martin used to play for at the start of his career. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsMiami Heat2022 NBA Free AgencyCaleb Martin

USATSI_18324445_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Reach Agreement On New Deal With Caleb Martin

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
News

Latest Betting Odds For Where Kevin Durant Will Land

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_13421591_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What T.J. Warren Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_16072156_168388303_lowres
News

Thomas Bryant Signs With Western Conference Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17999686_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_13421097_168388303_lowres
News

Chet Holmgren's Viral Tweet To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12764559_168388303_lowres
News

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago