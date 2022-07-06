Miami Heat Reach Agreement On New Deal With Caleb Martin

Coming off their appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, the Miami Heat seem comfortable with the idea of running things back.

The team has not only agreed to new contracts with Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon, but on Wednesday morning, the Heat re-signed Caleb Martin to a new three-year deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Martin, 26, proved to be a core piece of the Heat’s rotation during the 2021-22 season and was truly one of their breakout performers.

Beginning the year on a two-way contract, Martin saw his contract converted to a standard NBA deal after never playing in the G League this past season. In total, Caleb Martin ended up playing in 60 total regular season games for Miami, more than the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Seeing an average of 22.9 minutes per game the versatile wing averaged career highs in points (9.2), rebounds (3.8), steals (1.0) and shot three-point shooting percentage (41.3%, min. 100 shots), a big increase from the perimeter compared to shooting just 24.8% from deep during the 2020-21 season.

Now a focal point on the Miami Heat’s roster, Caleb Martin will continue his role as a high-impact two-way player on the wing in South Beach.

Caleb's twin brother Cody Martin also recently signed a new deal in free agency, reaching an agreement on a four-year, $32 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, the same team Caleb Martin used to play for at the start of his career.