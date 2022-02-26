Here's The Video Mike Conley Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 at home in Utah on Friday evening.

The win improved them to 37-22 on the season in the 59 games that they have played so far.

After the game, Mike Conley sent out a tweet with a highlight from the game, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The clip was Conley throwing a beautiful lob to Rudy Gobert for a dunk.

The Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and have a deep roster.

However, they have had regular season success over the last few seasons that has not led to a deep playoff run.

Last year they were the top seed in the west with the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

