Skip to main content
Here's The Video Mike Conley Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

Here's The Video Mike Conley Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Friday evening.

Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Friday evening.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Dallas Mavericks 114-109 at home in Utah on Friday evening.  

The win improved them to 37-22 on the season in the 59 games that they have played so far.  

After the game, Mike Conley sent out a tweet with a highlight from the game, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

The clip was Conley throwing a beautiful lob to Rudy Gobert for a dunk. 

The Jazz are the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and have a deep roster. 

However, they have had regular season success over the last few seasons that has not led to a deep playoff run. 

Last year they were the top seed in the west with the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Mike Conley Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
1 minute ago
USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
9 minutes ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Nets-Bucks Game Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar
13 minutes ago
USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar
47 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Status For Nets-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
52 minutes ago
USATSI_13658966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
52 minutes ago
USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar
53 minutes ago
USATSI_17664360_168388303_lowres
News

The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Reportedly Signing A New Player

By Ben Stinar
54 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar
55 minutes ago