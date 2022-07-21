NBA NEWS: Miles Bridges Could Face Up To Over 11 Years In Prison If Convicted

Skip to main content
NBA NEWS: Current NBA Star Could Face Up To Over 11 Years In Prison If Convicted

According to the AP's Steve Reed, former Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges faces up to 11 years and eight months in prison if convicted of charges against him. The Hornets are owned by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and the team has made statements following his arrest, and following the charges being filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this past season.
On Wednesday, the AP's Steve Reed reported that former Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges in a Los Angeles court. 

Reed: "According to the LA District Attorney’s office, Miles Bridges faces up to 11 years, 8 months in prison if convicted of the current domestic violence charges against him."

The Los Angeles District Attorneys office provided a statement on July 19 from District Attorney George Gascón about the charges. 

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

After his arrest and the charges being filed, the Hornets have released a statement both times.

The latest statement from the team came on July 19. 

Hornets PR: "We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The team is owned by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, and they lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks. 

As for Bridges' NBA status, he is currently a free agent. 

Last season, the 12th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft averaged a career high 20.2 points per game. 

