Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos.

The post is going viral, and it has over 22,000 likes in less than six hours.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

They played the entire series without star shooting guard Khris Middleton, and still took the Celtics to seven games.

In the first-round, they beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games.

in 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, which was Antetokounmpo's first title of his legendary carer.

He won the Finals MVP Award, which added to his impressive resume.