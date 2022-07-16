Minnesota Timberwolves Officially Sign 2022 Second-Round Pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves and 2022 second-round pick Josh Minott have agreed to a four-year, $6.8 million standard rookie contract, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Minott, 19, was one of the youngest players in the 2022 NBA Draft in June and finds himself as a very raw prospect with a lot of potential to grow.

Standing 6-foot-8 with a near 7-0 wingspan, Minott fits the mold of being a tall frontcourt option for the Timberwolves.

Recently acquiring All-Star Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves have made it a point of emphasis to build a lengthy team this offseason and with Jarred Vanderbilt being shipped to Utah in this deal, Josh Minott could actually see chunks of minutes early on in his career at the power-forward position.

In four Summer League games out in Las Vegas, Minott has averaged 12.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in about 26.5 minutes per game.

Showcasing his potential on both ends of the floor in Summer League, Minnesota was confident enough in what they saw, which is why Josh Minott takes the 14th spot on this team’s roster for the 2022-23 season.

Minott joins a Timberwolves’ frontcourt which includes Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince and Naz Reid.