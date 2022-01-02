Publish date:
Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Raptors Game
Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors.
The New York Knicks are in Canada taking on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will be without their starting center.
Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Knicks come into the game with a 17-19 record in 36 games this season, and are coming off of a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
They began the season 5-1, but have fallen off since the hot start.
However, they are an impressive 10-8 in 18 games on the road this season.
As for the Raptors, they come into the game with a 15-17 record.
