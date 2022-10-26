Myles Turner's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

The Indiana Pacers are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

Myles Turner will make his season debut as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (ankle) available to play Wednesday."

Turner missed the first four games of the season after getting injured during the warmups before their first game of the season.

Jake Fisher of Yahoo! Sports reported what happened on Oct. 19: "Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener."

Over the last year, the Pacers have traded away Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis.

Turner was part of that core, but he still remains with the franchise.

Last season, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest in 42 regular season games.

At some point this season, he could be a good veteran for contending teams to target in the trade market.

The Pacers enter the night with a 1-3 record.

They beat the Detroit Pistons but have losses against the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.

As for the Bulls, they are 2-2 in their first four games of the season.

They have wins over the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls but losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Last season, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.