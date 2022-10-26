Skip to main content
Myles Turner's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

Myles Turner's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

Myles Turner will be available in Wednesday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indiana Pacers are in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.      

Myles Turner will make his season debut as relayed by Underdog NBA.    

Underdog NBA: "Myles Turner (ankle) available to play Wednesday."

Turner missed the first four games of the season after getting injured during the warmups before their first game of the season.       

Jake Fisher of Yahoo! Sports reported what happened on Oct. 19: "Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener."

Over the last year, the Pacers have traded away Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis.      

Turner was part of that core, but he still remains with the franchise.

Last season, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest in 42 regular season games. 

At some point this season, he could be a good veteran for contending teams to target in the trade market. 

The Pacers enter the night with a 1-3 record. 

They beat the Detroit Pistons but have losses against the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers. 

As for the Bulls, they are 2-2 in their first four games of the season. 

They have wins over the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls but losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards. 

Last season, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_19273855_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19215732_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Injury Update Given On Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17413266_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Grizzlies-Kings Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19298948_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Thunder Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15843498_168388303_lowres
News

Myles Turner's Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19120345_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Raptors President Fined $35K For Actions In Loss To Miami Heat

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18123864_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16238607
Injuries

Nets And Bucks Finalized Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18587580_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar