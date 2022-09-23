Skip to main content
2 NBA All-Stars Attend Steelers-Browns Game

2 NBA All-Stars Attend Steelers-Browns Game

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are in attendance at Thursday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Donovan Mitchell is the newest sports star in Cleveland because the Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade over the offseason with the Utah Jazz to acquire the three-time NBA All-Star.

The Cavs went 44-38 last season, so with Mitchell, they could be considered a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Mitchell is in attendance at the game.

His All-Star teammate Darius Garland is also in attendance at the game. 

The Browns entered the game with a 1-1 record after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 but falling to the New York Jets in Week 2. 

As for the Steelers, they are also 1-1. 

They beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 but lost to the New England Patriots in Week 2. 

In 2022, the Cavs had Garland and Jarrett Allen make the All-Star Game, while Mitchell also made it.  

Therefore, they are entering the new season with three All-Stars.

The Cavs haven't made the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season when they had LeBron James, so this is a big deal that they were able to acquire such an elite talent. 

Mitchell has been supporting Ohio sports since the trade and, earlier in the month, sent out a tweet about Ohio State football.

The Cavs will play their first preseason game on October 5 in Philadelphia against the 76ers.

Meanwhile, they will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 season on October 19 in Canada against the Toronto Raptors. 

USATSI_19092968_168388303_lowres
News

2 NBA All-Stars Attend Steelers-Browns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10306614_168388303_lowres
News

Former Brooklyn Nets Player Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8504667_168388303_lowres
News

Former Duke Star And 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Has A New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17542914_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Jazz-Pistons Trade Involving Bojan Bogdanovic

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17000410_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_9730280_168388303_lowres
News

Sacramento Kings Officially Sign Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17544525_168388303_lowres
News

Are The Memphis Grizzlies Real Championship Contenders In The Western Conference?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18569406_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Update On James Wiseman's Health

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16916198_168388303_lowres
Rumors

REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets Could Potentially Sign This NBA Champion?

By Ben Stinar