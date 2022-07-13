Adam Silver's Viral Comments About Kevin Durant's Trade Request

On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media, and he was asked about Kevin Durant's reported trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.

Via New York Post's Brian Lewis: "Asked Adam Silver his reaction to Kevin Durant's trade request: "There's always conversations behind closed doors between the players & the representatives of the teams. But we don't like to see players requesting trades & we don't like to see it playing out the way it is." #Nets"

Back on June 29, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 29: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics (and they were swept to make it worse).

The pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving has been a total failure so far, because there has been more drama than winning.

They have won just one playoff series during their two seasons playing together.

Durant is far from the first superstar to ever want out of a situation, and he will definitely not be the last.

There are pros and cons for the NBA, because while it can be disappointing, it also adds a lot of media and fan interest in the league.

No other league in sports has the kind of drama that the NBA gives fans to care about and media to cover.

The situation appears to be far from over.