    December 23, 2021
    Paul Pierce's Hilarious Tweet About Carson Wentz
    Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Carson Wentz on Saturday night after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots. Pierce played for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over his Hall of Fame NBA career.
    NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about Carson Wentz after the Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots 27-17 on Saturday evening.

    The tweet from Pierce can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

    Even though the Colts won by double-digits, Wentz threw just 12 passes and only completed five for 57 yards. 

    He threw one touchdown and one interception.   

    Pierce was recently inducted to the Hall of Famer earlier this year after his incredible 19-year career that saw him win the 2008 NBA Championship (and Finals MVP), make ten All-Star games and four All-NBA teams.    

    He played for the Boston Celtics for the majority of his career, but also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers (where he played for Doc Rivers again).   

