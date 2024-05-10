NBA Legend Paul Pierce Wearing A New York Knicks Jersey Went Viral
Paul Pierce is one of the greatest players in NBA history, and is most known for his time playing for the Boston Celtics.
He also spent a season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
Therefore, when Pierce recently wore a New York Knicks jersey on KG Certified, it unsurprisingly got a lot of attention on social media.
Pierce: "For one, I lost a bet to the New York fans. I said I would rock the Brunson jersey if they made it out of the first round."
The Knicks finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Knicks are up 2-0 on the Indiana Pacers with Game 3 of their second-round series on Friday evening in Indianapolis.
Via kgcertified's Instagram: "Can’t believe @paulpierce had to rock the Brunson jersey. 😭 The Truth is a man of his word."
As for Pierce, he retired after the 2017 season.
The ten-time NBA All-Star (and Basketball Hall of Famer) was the tenth pick in the 1998 Draft out of Kansas.
He played 19 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages are 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
Pierce has also appeared in 170 playoff games, and helped the Celtics win the 2008 NBA Championship over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.