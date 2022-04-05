How to Watch Lakers at Suns on Tuesday Night

After losing 129-118 at home to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Lakers now have just four games remaining on their schedule with limited time left to try and get themselves into the play-in tournament picture.

On Tuesday night, the Lakers will travel to the desert to take on the best team in the league in the Phoenix Suns, who are about to write new lore in their franchise's history. The Suns find themselves one game away from setting a new franchise-record for wins in a season and while they already claimed the 1-seed in the Western Conference, this Suns team could be especially motivated to set a new record in front of their own fans against Los Angeles.

This battle between the Lakers and Suns in Footprint Center has a lot of implications on the Western Conference playoff picture and could end up being a night to not only remember for Suns fans, but one to forget for Lakers fans as well.

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Lakers vs. Suns

WHO: Los Angeles Lakers (31-47) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-16)

Los Angeles Lakers (31-47) vs. Phoenix Suns (62-16) WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5

10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 5 WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV

Key Stats & Facts For Lakers vs. Suns

The Suns currently rank fourth in the league in points per game (114.9) and they currently rank third in both offensive and defensive rating on the season.

Phoenix has won 11 of their last 14 games and own the NBA’s best home-record this season at 31-8.

Five of the last six regular season matchups between these two teams have been won by the Suns.

Los Angeles has not won a regular season game in Phoenix since 2019, but most recently won a playoff game in Phoenix last year.

The Lakers are giving up an average of 114.8 points per game, the fifth most points allowed in the league this season.

The Suns are 51-3 when allowing fewer than 111.6 points.

Last Matchup:

March 13, 2022 - Lakers 111, Suns 140

LeBron James scored 31 points for the Lakers, but it was not enough to overcome the Suns, who had seven different players score in double-figures, led by Devin Booker with 30 points. In this game, the Suns outscored the Lakers 76-36 in the paint and turned the Lakers over 19 different times, resulting in 26 points for Phoenix.

Lakers-Suns Most Recent Games:

Lakers last game: The Lakers fell short of a victory on Sunday against reigning league-MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, losing 129-118 at home. LeBron James did not play in this game due to left ankle soreness. Los Angeles trailed by just one point entering the fourth quarter.

The Lakers fell short of a victory on Sunday against reigning league-MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, losing 129-118 at home. LeBron James did not play in this game due to left ankle soreness. Los Angeles trailed by just one point entering the fourth quarter. Suns last game: Playing without All-Star Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, the Suns lost 117-96 on the road to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Phoenix struggled from the three-point line in this game, shooting just 7-38 (18.4%), compared to the Thunder who were on fire from deep, shooting 17-41 (41.5%) from beyond-the-arc.

Latest Injury News:

Lakers: LeBron James (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE, Anthony Davis (foot) - QUESTIONABLE, Kendrick Nunn (knee) - OUT

Suns: Frank Kaminsky (knee) - OUT, Dario Saric (ACL) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED LAKERS STARTERS:

G Russell Westbrook , 6-foot-3 guard: 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists

, 6-foot-3 guard: 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.1 assists G Avery Bradley , 6-3 guard: 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds

, 6-3 guard: 6.4 points, 2.2 rebounds F LeBron James (Q) , 6-9 forward: 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists

, 6-9 forward: 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists F Anthony Davis (Q) , 6-10 forward: 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds

, 6-10 forward: 23.2 points, 9.8 rebounds C Dwight Howard, 6-10 center: 5.8 points, 5.8 rebounds

PROJECTED SUNS STARTERS:

G Chris Paul , 6-0 guard: 14.9 points, 10.7 assists

, 6-0 guard: 14.9 points, 10.7 assists G Devin Booker , 6-5 guard: 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists

, 6-5 guard: 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists F Mikal Bridges , 6-6 forward: 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds F Jae Crowder , 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds C Deandre Ayton, 6-11 center: 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds

What to watch for:

The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit two games back of the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference, with the Spurs owning the season-tiebreaker.

LeBron James currently leads the league in scoring (30.3 PPG) and would become the oldest scoring champion in NBA history should he finish the year leading the NBA in points per game.

The Phoenix Suns are one win away from setting a new franchise-record for wins in a season, as they are currently 62-16.

Chris Paul is currently leading the NBA in assists (10.7 APG).

