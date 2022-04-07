How To Watch Grizzlies at Nuggets on Thursday Night

Going from the 8-seed in the Play-In Tournament last season to being the second-best team in the NBA this season is quite an accomplishment for the Memphis Grizzlies, one of the youngest teams in the league.

They may only have three players on their roster 26-years-old or older, but the Grizzlies look like a group of ten-year NBA veterans out there on the court with one another!

General manager Zach Kleiman and head coach Taylor Jenkins have done an excellent job of building this team into what it is this season and heading into the playoffs, the Grizzlies will absolutely be a dark-horse championship contender.

The Nuggets though are a really strong team in their own right, as reigning league-MVP Nikola Jokic is looking to make it back-to-back years winning MVP.

Without Jamal Murray for the entire year and not having Michael Porter Jr. since sometime in November, the Nuggets have remained right in the thick of things in the Western Conference playoff picture because of Nikola Jokic.

Beating them in all three matchups this season, will the Grizzlies complete the season sweep of the Nuggets?

Here's how to watch Thursday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

WHO : Memphis Grizzlies (55-24) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33)

: Memphis Grizzlies (55-24) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-33) WHEN : 9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 7

: 9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 7 WHERE : Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: NBA League Pass

Key Stats & Facts For Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Denver currently ranks second in the league in field goal percentage (48.2%).

The Nuggets have won five of their last eight games, but have lost two straight home games.

The Grizzlies are 26-14 on the road this season, the third-best road record in the NBA.

Memphis ranks first in the league in rebounding this season (49.4 RPG), whereas Denver ranks 18th in rebounding (44.1).

Without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have gone 20-3 without All-Star Ja Morant on the floor this season.

Last Matchup:

January 21, 2022 - Grizzlies 122, Nuggets 118

Ja Morant scored 38 points the last time these two teams met, giving the Grizzlies a slim 122-118 victory in Denver. Memphis shot 52.4% from the floor in this game and outrebounded the Nuggets 48-37. The Grizzlies also shot a total of 40 free-throws in the game. Nikola Jokic finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists against the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies-Nuggets Most Recent Games:

Grizzlies last game : In overtime, the Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 121-115 on Tuesday night. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 28 points and hit a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, but Memphis went just 1-5 from the floor over the course of the five extra minutes. The Jazz outrebounded the Grizzlies 61-51 in this game.

: In overtime, the Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 121-115 on Tuesday night. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 28 points and hit a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help force overtime, but Memphis went just 1-5 from the floor over the course of the five extra minutes. The Jazz outrebounded the Grizzlies 61-51 in this game. Nuggets last game: The Nuggets missed out on a big opportunity to elevate their playoff position Tuesday night, losing to the Spurs 116-97. Nikola Jokic finished with a game-high 41 points and 17 rebounds, but nobody else showed up for Denver, as the rest of the team shot just 36% from the floor.

Latest Injury News:

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (right knee soreness) - OUT, Tyrell Terry (left foot soreness) - OUT, Killian Tille (left knee soreness) - OUT, Dillon Brooks (hip) - QUESTIONABLE, Jarrett Culver (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (knee) - OUT, Michael Porter Jr. (back) - OUT, Zeke Nnaji (knee) - OUT, Vlatko Cancar (illness) - OUT, Jeff Green (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED GRIZZLIES STARTERS:

G Tyus Jones , 6-foot-0 guard: 8.8 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-foot-0 guard: 8.8 points, 4.4 assists G Desmond Bane , 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds

, 6-5 guard: 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds G/F Dillon Brooks , 6-7 guard/forward: 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds

, 6-7 guard/forward: 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds F Jaren Jackson Jr. , 6-11 forward: 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds

, 6-11 forward: 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds C Steven Adams, 6-11 center: 7.1 points, 10.0 rebounds

PROJECTED NUGGETS STARTERS:

G Monte Morris , 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-2 guard: 12.6 points, 4.4 assists G Will Barton , 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-6 guard: 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds F Aaron Gordon , 6-8 forward: 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds F Jeff Green (Q) , 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds

, 6-8 forward: 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds C Nikola Jokic, 6-11 center: 27.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists

What to watch for:

The Denver Nuggets can clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

Memphis can tie their franchise-record for wins in a single season (56) with a win against Denver.

Nikola Jokic has scored at least 35 points in 5 of his last 6 games.

Desmond Bane is shooting 42.9% from three-point range this season in Memphis, ranking him second in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage.

The Grizzlies will sweep the season series against the Nuggets for the first-time since the 2016-17 season with a win tonight.

