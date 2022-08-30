Skip to main content
NBA Revamps Health And Safety Protocols For 2022-23 Season

NBA Revamps Health And Safety Protocols For 2022-23 Season

The NBA has laid out its health and safety protocols for the 2022-23 season.

In a memo released to all 30 teams on Tuesday, the NBA laid out their health and safety guidelines for the 2022-23 season.

While the league has eased up on restrictions for unvaccinated players and team personnel, they will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing this upcoming season. As for vaccinated players, they will only be tested when they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Unvaccinated players and personnel will be tested every week of the season, but there will be exceptions to this mandate, such as when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from coronavirus.

Masks will not be required by the league and should someone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, test positive for COVID-19, they will be immediately separated and put into isolation, which was the same protocol utilized during the 2021-22 season.

These protocols however that have been agreed upon by the NBA and NBPA do not necessarily hold firm in regards to what the Canadian government says is alright for the Toronto Raptors.

Canada still has a strict coronavirus policy nationwide that only allows vaccinated people to enter the country unless they have been given a medical exemption that has been cleared ahead of time. Unvaccinated NBA players are still unable to travel to Toronto in order to play the Raptors.

Looking to get back to “normal,” commissioner Adam Silver and the league are confident that they will not have to reschedule or postpone any games this upcoming year. This past 2021-22 season, the NBA had rescheduled 11 different games due to COVID-19 outbreaks within certain organizations.

In regards to cracking down on positive tests and players showing symptoms, the NBA has made it clear that all players and team personnel will be required to get tested when exhibiting any symptoms and report these symptoms to the league. Players and personnel will also have to report when someone in their household tests positive for COVID-19.

The 2022-23 NBA season is set to begin on October 18, as the Philadelphia 76ers will be on the road to take on the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers as they raise their banner for winning the 2022 NBA Finals and have their championship ring ceremony. 

Tags
terms:
2022-23 NBA SeasonNBA News

USATSI_17458885_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Revamps Health And Safety Protocols For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14053412_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Player Averaged The Most Assists Per Game Last Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17994097_168388303_lowres
News

This Player Has Somehow Never Made The NBA All-Star Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres (1)
News

This Player Played The Most Minutes In The NBA Last Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17781430_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Donovan Mitchell's Twitter Bio Is Making Fans Go Crazy

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17122381_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12405444_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 30 - Cleveland Trades Kyrie Irving To Boston

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18015050_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Knicks, RJ Barrett Agree To Massive Contract Extension

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 2009 NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar