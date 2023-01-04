D'Angelo Russell Unfollows Timberwolves On Social Media

On Wednesday, Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell unfollowed his team on social media. The Timberwolves are struggling at 17-21 on the season.

The NBA trade deadline is about five weeks away and around the league, trade rumors are beginning to gain some traction.

One situation that has not really been talked about much is that of the Minnesota Timberwolves and what they will decide to do with former All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell.

In the final year of his contract and making $31.3 million, it does not appear as if there is any traction on an extension for Russell and with Minnesota struggling right now, it would not come as a shock to see them move some pieces around.

Trading for All-Star center Rudy Gobert in the offseason is a move that has not worked out whatsoever for the Timberwolves to this point in the season, Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a calf injury he suffered at the end of November and now, while it may be nothing, D’Angelo Russell has unfollowed the Minnesota Timberwolves on social media.

In addition to unfollowing the Timberwolves on Instagram, Russell also retweeted a cryptic tweet from Fred VanVleet talking about “bet on yourself.”

Again, this could be nothing, but the timing of this situation is very interesting and has many around the league now wondering if Russell and the Timberwolves will part ways ahead of the trade deadline on February 9.

Minnesota has almost no draft capital after dealing for Gobert in the offseason and since arriving in Minnesota during the 2019-20 season, Russell’s fit has been questioned.

His overall production with the Timberwolves has declined through the years and when Towns is healthy, Russell’s role decreases dramatically.

This is certainly a situation to monitor over the coming weeks, as D’Angelo Russell could absolutely be on the move in a trade since he is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.