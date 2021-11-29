Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Brooklyn After This Play
    Publish date:

    Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Brooklyn After This Play

    The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, and James Harden was booed by Nets fans.
    Author:

    The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, and James Harden was booed by Nets fans.

    The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns 113-107 on Saturday night in Brooklyn at Barclays Center. 

    The Nets fell to 14-6 on the season, and the Suns improved to 17-3 on the season and won their 16th straight game. 

    James Harden had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists, but shot the ball poorly. 

    The 2018 MVP shot just 4/15 from the field and went 0/6 from the three-point range. 

    Harden also had seven turnovers, and after the seventh turnover, the home-crowd booed. 

    The clip of the play and the boos can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter. 

    The Nets will play their next game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday once again on their home court. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and on Sunday against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Brooklyn Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Their Loss To The Phoenix Suns

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_16008479_168388303_lowres
    News

    Cole Anthony And Mo Bamba's Injury Status For Magic-76ers Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Announced Big News About Klay Thompson

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets Game On Monday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Warriors Upcoming Matchup With The Suns

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16238607_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Did Something That The Brooklyn Nets Should Have Done

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15954056_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing This Former All-Star

    12 hours ago