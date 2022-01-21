Nets Injury Report Against The Spurs
The Brooklyn Nets are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team.
They will be without Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Paul Milsap and Nic Claxton.
The Nets come into the game with a 28-16 record in 44 games, and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are a half-game behind the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the conference.
As for the Spurs, they are 17-28 in 45 games and are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in a complete rebuilding mode, while the Nets are contenders for a title.
