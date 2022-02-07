Kevin Durant Responds To What Stephen A. Smith Said

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Fires Back On Twitter To What Stephen A. Smith Said

Stephen A. Smith shared a strong opinion about Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on ESPN's NBA Today, and Durant commented on the video on Twitter. Durant left the Golden State Warriors to join the Nets in the summer of 2019.

On Thursday, Stephen A. Smith shared a strong opinion about Kevin Durant on ESPN's show NBA Today. 

The clip of what Smith said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA on ESPN. 

Smith said: "Do you understand that Kevin Durant is on the verge for being recognized more so for the guy that left Steph Curry to go with Kyrie Irving, than he is for the two chips and the two finals MVP's."

Smith was alluding to what could happen if the Nets do not win a title with their incredible group of talent.    

Durant responded to the video on Twitter, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Durant is currently out due to a knee injury, and will miss a significant chunk of the season.     

Right now, the Nets are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record. 

