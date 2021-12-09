Skip to main content
    Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Rockets Without Kevin Durant
    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for the game against the Houston Rockets.
    The Brooklyn Nets are in Houston, Texas, to play the Rockets on a second night of a back-to-back after beating the Dallas Mavericks the night before.  

    For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Nets are 17-7, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference, and even more impressive, Kyrie Irving has yet to play this season.  

    Kevin Durant and James Harden have been able to carry the team regardless of Irving's absence.  

    However, Durant will not be available on Wednesday night, because has been ruled out due to rest, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

