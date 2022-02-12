Brooklyn Nets Waive This Veteran Player After Trade With 76ers

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets made a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that was headlined by All-Stars James Harden and Ben Simmons.

The team has now announced the trade, and in a simultaneous move they will be releasing veteran guard DeAndre' Bembry.

This was the 27-year-olds first season with the Nets, and he had been averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

He's also an active defender, who is averaging 1.0 steals per game, while playing than less 20 minutes a night.

This is his sixth season in the NBA, and he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

His longest tenure was on the Hawks (the team who drafted him in 2016), and he played four seasons in Atlanta.

There is no question that he could help a team this season if he gets picked up.

