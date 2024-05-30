New Gatorade Commercial Features WNBA Stars A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark
A new advertisement from Gatorade features two WNBA stars: A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever). The commercial is a revival of the "Is It in You?" campaign, made popular by former NBA superstar Michael Jordan in the 1990s.
Gatorade's latest commercial launched on Tuesday, during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. A number of great athletes are included in the ad, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, track and field Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
Jordan narrates the commercial, which also brought back the Gatorade-colored sweat. Below is the advertisement:
Wilson is one of the top players in the WNBA currently. She's a two-time league MVP and has helped lead the Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships the past two seasons.
Wilson is. five-time league All-Star and was the league's Rookie of the Year during the 2018 campaign.
Clark is one of the most popular players in the WNBA, even as a rookie. After breaking every NCAA scoring record during her time at Iowa, the former Hawkeye was selected No. 1 overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Because of her popularity in college, several new fans have started tuning into WNBA games to see if Clark's game will translate. She's provided a big boost to the league and has brought several eyeballs to television sets across the country.
While there are a number of great athletes featured in the Gatorade commercial, it's cool to see the company include both Wilson and Clark.