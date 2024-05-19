New WNBA Franchise Golden State Valkyries Secure 10,000 Season Ticket Deposits
There's already a ton of interest in the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest franchise. The team has already secured more than 10,000 season ticket deposits for the team's inaugural year in 2025.
KRON 4 was one of multiple outlets to report on the success the franchise has experienced since announcing it will be joining the WNBA. The Valkyries will be the first expansion team in the WNBA since 2008 (Atlanta Dream).
"10,000 ticket deposits and counting!" Golden State's social media team wrote. "Less than a week after announcing the GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES, we have received over 2,500 deposits and have surpassed 10,000 deposits."
Fans have been eager to show their support for Golden State. On Saturday, fans flocked to a team store to load up on gear, forming a line similar to one you'd see at Disneyland.
“The story of the Golden State Valkyries begins now,” said Valkyries president Jess Smith, per WNBA.com. “And what better way than to be surrounded and supported by Bay Area legends as we take our rightful place in the WNBA and beyond. This is the Bay’s time to show what’s possible with the best fans in the world.”
Golden State will become the 13th team in the WNBA. The Valkyries will play their games at Chase Center in San Francisco. The venue has a capacity of over 18,000.
Fans of the Golden State Warriors are considered by many to be some of the best in the league. The Valkyries haven't set foot on a basketball court yet, but they're already receiving an incredibly amount of support from the community.