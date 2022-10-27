Eli Manning's Amazing Advice For Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

Eli Manning is one of the most notable athletes in the history of New York sports.

The four-time Pro Bowler won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants and spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the franchise.

On Wednesday evening, he was on ESPN's NBA in Stephen A's World and was asked what advice he would give to Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

Smith: "Let me ask you an interesting question because you starred in New York. Obviously, you delivered two Super Bowls. You're one of the most beloved athletes in the history of New York. You've heard about some of the problems that have happened in Brooklyn with the Nets. What advice would you give Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, what advice would you give them to win over the love of New Yorkers?"

Manning: "It's actually very simple. You've just gotta win a championship. If you win a championship, they like you. If you don't, they don't like you. That's how New Yorkers go. They don't care about anything else."

Simmons is playing his first season with the Nets, but Irving and Durant have played with each other in each of the last two seasons.

While they are two of the best players in the history of the NBA, they have only won just one playoff series with the Nets.

So far on the new season, they are just 1-2 in their first three games.

They beat the Toronto Raptors but lost against the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.