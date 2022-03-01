Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

The New York Knicks lost at home on Sunday afternoon to James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 125-109.

The loss dropped the Knicks to 25-36 on the season in the 61 games that they have played, which currently has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

After the game, 2021 NBA Head Coach of The Year Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and the clip can be watched here.

The Knicks went 41-31 last season, which got them into the playoffs as the fourth seed in the east.

However, this season has been a massive let down, and they are in danger of missing the playoffs with just 24 games left in their season.

