New York Knicks Sign 6'9" Forward

The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 5 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

With training camp coming up, the team has been very busy making roster moves.

On Friday, the Knicks announced that they had signed Nuni Omot, a 27-year-old who played for Baylor in college. (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Nuni Omot to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed."

During the day, the Knicks have already waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose and also signed Garrison Brooks.

Omot played two seasons of college basketball and averaged 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during his sophomore season.

He averaged 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico last season (via Knicks PR).

Many players that sign for training camp do not end up making the roster but end up playing for the team's G League affiliate.

It will be interesting to see if they give Omot a chance in the preseason.

He is 27 years old and has never played in the NBA.

The Knicks are an intriguing team because they have young talent mixed in with veterans.

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and got a home-court advantage in the playoffs.

However, this past season they went 37-45 and missed the postseason as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.