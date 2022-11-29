New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived wing Feron Hunt, who was playing with the Knicks on a two-way contract.

Hunt, 23, made his NBA debut in April 2022 after going undrafted in 2021 out of SMU. He appeared in two games last season for the Knicks, recording just one rebound, one assist and one steal in eight total minutes.

In addition to waiving Hunt, the Knicks have also decided to sign DaQuan Jeffries to a two-way contract.

Jeffries, 25, had previously signed a training camp deal with the Knicks this past offseason and joined the Westchester Knicks in the G League after being waived before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Beginning his career with the Sacramento Kings during the 2019-20 season, Jeffries has spent three total seasons in the NBA, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets in addition to his time with the Kings.

In 47 total games, DaQuan Jeffries has averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor.

Playing in one game with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League this year, Jeffries recorded 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks in about 36 minutes.

The Knicks currently find themselves 9-11 on the season through 20 games heading into a matchup on the road Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.

In a very crowded Eastern Conference, the margin for error is very low for New York and finding ways to add energy to their bench will be vital. While Jeffries is not expected to play much right now, the Knicks kept him around because of his energy and willingness to compete in their system throughout training camp.

While he was waived by the Knicks, Feron Hunt could very likely opt to sign a G League deal with the Westchester Knicks.

