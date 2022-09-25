Skip to main content
New York Knicks Waive Two Players Ahead Of Training Camp

The New York Knicks announced on Sunday that they have waived Garrison Brooks and Nuni Omot.

Right ahead of training camp, the New York Knicks have decided to waive Garrison Brooks and Nuni Omot, two players that they recently signed this past week.

Brooks, 23, went undrafted this year after spending four years at North Carolina and one year at Mississippi State. He earned All-ACC Second Team honors in 2020 and was the ACC’s Most Improved Player in 2020 with the Tar Heels.

While he did play in two Summer League games with the Knicks this past July, Brooks only played a total of five minutes with the team.

Omot, 27, went undrafted in 2018 after spending two years at Baylor. In two seasons with the Bears, Omot averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 18.4 minutes per game.

There are a lot of question marks revolving around the New York Knicks entering the new season, especially after the Eastern Conference as a whole has continued to improve greatly. The Knicks struggled during the 2021-22 season, going just 37-45 a year after they had made the playoffs.

Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the Knicks have made the playoffs just once in 2021. Over this same time frame, New York has had a winning record in just one season, which also came in 2021. 

The Knicks did add Jalen Brunson in the offseason, who figures to be a key offensive weapon for the team next to the likes of All-Star Julius Randle and fourth-year wing RJ Barrett.

New York is set to begin the 2022-23 season on October 19, as they will be on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies. 

New York Knicks Waive Two Players Ahead Of Training Camp

By Brett Siegel

