Obi Toppin's Status For Bucks-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, Obi Toppin has been ruled out and is in health and safety protocols, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

The Knicks are 12-14 in the first 26 games of the season, but had started out the year 5-1 in their first six games.

Since the hot start, they have struggled, and if the playoffs were to begin on Sunday they would not be in the playoffs.

As for the Bucks, they are coming off of a win over the Houston Rockets, and have a 17-10 record in their first 27 games of the season.

