Kyrie Irving Speaks On His Future With The Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday evening, and before the game Kyrie Irving met with the media.

Irving gave an answer about his impending future with the Nets, and what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

"It has always been about being comfortable loving where I'm at, and I love it here. Once that summertime hits, I know that we'll have some conversations; but there's no way I can leave my man seven anywhere," Irving said via Lewis.

In the quote he is referring to seven as Kevin Durant, his good friend and All-Star teammate.

Irving has a player option for next season

The Related stories on NBA basketball