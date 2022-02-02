Skip to main content
Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted About Tom Brady

On Sunday, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns sent out a tweet about Brady.

On Sunday, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons in the NFL playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Brady won seven Super Bowls (six with New England and one with Tampa Bay), and is widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the NFL.   

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves sent out a tweet about Brady after the announcement, and his tweet can be seen embedded below.  

Towns and the Timberwolves are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record in the 50 games that they have played so far. 

They are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Minnesota on Tuesday night. 

In their last ten games they have gone 5-5, and in the 24 games that they have played at home they are 14-10.  

