On This Day In NBA History: August 22 - LaMelo Ball Is Born

The Charlotte Hornets really have not been anything to brag about in recent years, as they have made the playoffs just once since rebranding from the “Charlotte Bobcats” to the “Charlotte Hornets” following the 2013-14 season.

Talents like Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward and others have tried to help this young franchise in the Eastern Conference grow, yet their peak seemed to come during the 2015-16 season when they finished with a 48-34 record. Since then, the Hornets have averaged just 35 wins per season, hence why they have not made the playoffs since 2016.

With a handful of young, promising looking talents though, Charlotte is definitely a team on the verge of taking that next step as a rebuilding franchise, especially as long as they have LaMelo Ball leading the change in their backcourt.

On this day in NBA history, LaMelo Ball was born in Anaheim, California and his story is really no secret to any basketball fan.

The brother Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, LaMelo ended up going one spot behind Lonzo at No. 3 overall in 2020. This turned out to be a huge positive decision for the Hornets, as Ball has already proven to be one of the best point guards in the entire NBA and he is just now turning 21-years-old.

Recently named a first time All-Star during the 2021-22 season, LaMelo Ball is coming off of a career-year in which he averaged career-highs in points (20.1), rebounds (6.7), assists (7.6) and three-point shooting percentage (38.9%).

Having a high understanding for the game and being able to make plays for not only himself, but his teammates as well, Ball’s overall upside moving forward is as high as anyone else’s around the NBA. His emergence as a real “do-it-all” threat with the ball in his hands is what has made LaMelo Ball such a special young talent to watch.

The Hornets still have a lot of growing to do as a team and it does appear as if they have some holes on their roster to try and fill over the course of the 2022-23 season, but the one thing that will remain a constant for them for many years to come is the production from their young point guard leader.

Kemba Walker was fantastic in a Hornets’ uniform, however, it is not crazy to say that LaMelo Ball has a chance to be the best player in team history. This is only the beginning for the former third overall pick and if Charlotte can surround him with capable, winning talents, the Hornets could immediate springboard themselves into the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.