    December 25, 2021
    The Warriors Announced The Signing Of A New Player
    The Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed Quinndary Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon has played for the San Antonio Spurs the last two seasons.
    On Thursday, before the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 113-104 at Chase Center in San Francisco, the team announced that they have signed Quinndary Weatherspoon to a 10-day contract. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.  

    Weatherspoon was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (49th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.     

    He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Spurs.   

    The 25-year-old joins a Warriors team that is one of the best teams in the entire NBA. 

    The Warriors are 26-6 in their first 32 games of the 2021-22 season, and are the best team in the NBA and the top team in the Western Conference.   

