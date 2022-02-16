Ben Simmons Was Asked If He Spoke To Joel Embiid On His Way Out Of Philadelphia
Ben Simmons spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, and he was asked about his exit from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The clip of Simmons speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
At the end of his answer, a reporter asked if he spoke with Joel Embiid.
Reporter: "Did you speak with Joel?"
Simmons: "No, I did not."
Simmons played with Embiid for his entire NBA career, and the pairing became stars together and one of the best duos in basketball.
However, after many years of regular season success, they never got out of the second round of the playoffs.
Their playing styles never truly seemed to be the best pairing to bring the best out of each other.
