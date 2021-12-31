Viral Clip Of Kyrie Irving Back At Practice

Publish date:
This Clip Of Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral
On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving practiced with the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season, and the clip of him back with the team is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter.
SNY's Nets Videos posted a video of Irving back with the team at practice, and the video has over 500,000 views in a day.
The post can be seen embedded below.
Irving is seen getting shots up, and All-Star teammate Kevin Durant is also in the video.
The Nets are allowing Irving to be a part-time player and play in their road games.
Even without Irving they have been the best team in the Eastern Conference at 23-9 in their first 32 games of the season.
With Irving (even just for road games), their chances of winning an NBA title just got a lot better.
