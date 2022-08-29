Opinion: Anthony Edwards Is Going To Be An All-Star This Season

The 2022-23 NBA season is just 50 days away from Monday, August 29, so with most of the rosters nearly set, it's time to start looking ahead.

One team that is clearly on the rise is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The loaded roster that featured D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards led the franchise to their first playoff berth since the 2018 season.

They went 46-36, and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to solidify their spot as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

While they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs (in six games), the season was still a success, and there is an argument to be made that they probably could have won the series.

Over the offseason, the team made a trade to acquire All-Star center Rudy Gobert, so they are an even deeper team heading into the new season.

I believe that 21-year-old Anthony Edwards will make his first trip to the All-Star Game next season.

The pick and roll presence of Russell and Gobert will open up the floor in ways that the former UGA star has never seen.

Not to mention they also have one of the best big-man shooters of all-time in Towns.

Last season, Edwards averaged 21.3 points per game while shooting over 44% from the field and nearly 36% from the three-point range.

He improved in every major category from his rookie season to his sophomore season.

Heading into his third season, he will be better and the team will be even better.

There is no question he should be on everyone's radar to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.