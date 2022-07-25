Opinion: LiAngelo Ball? The Miami Heat Or New York Knicks Should Sign Him

LiAngelo Ball has spent the last two summers playing for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League, and the 23-year-old is currently still a free agent.

This summer, he averaged 6.0 points per game in three games for the Hornets in NBA Summer League.

He is the younger brother of Lozno Ball, and the older brother of LaMelo Ball.

I believe that the New York Knicks or Miami Heat should sign Ball and bring him into training camp.

Why The Knicks Or Heat?

Knicks: The Knicks are a mix of young players and veterans that make up the core of their roster. Ball is the kind of player that they could bring in for training camp, and see if he is good enough to help them out during the regular season. They are the perfect mix of a franchise that is in between rebuilding and competing. In addition, his name recognition is something that would do well at Madison Square Garden. The world-wide famous arena in downtown New York City would love every moment he is on the floor.

Heat: The Heat are much more of a contender than the Knicks, but they are also notorious for bringing the best out of their players. Several players on their roster were not drafted that are core role players. They know how to find talent, and get the best out of every player with their historic culture. Ball has a good size for an NBA body, and he can shoot. Therefore, they would be the franchise that could probably get the most out of him out of any other team in the league.