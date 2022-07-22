Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Michael Carter-Williams

Michael Carter-Williams is still a free agent on Friday, July 23, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign the 2013 Rookie of The Year at some point.

The Warriors are coming off winning the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics last month.

Why The Warriors?

The Warriors are the best team in the NBA, so it's not like they had to make their roster much better during the offseason.

However, small moves can prove to pay off big dividends during the NBA Playoffs.

Carter-Williams did not play in the NBA last season, and he last played for the Orlando Magic 2020-21.

In that season, he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 31 games.

There is no rush, and they could sign him at any point during the season.

The NBA veteran has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets.

At 29-years-old, he is a finished product from an NBA standpoint, and he has proven that he can be a combo guard, who can score, pass and rebound.

The Warriors could use him as a backup guard behind Steph Curry to make plays happen and facilitate the offense when the two-time MVP is on the bench.

At 34-years-old, Curry is still in great shape, but as he ages they will need to make sure they have good backups behind him.

For years, they had veteran guard Shaun Livingston, who was a similar player to Carter-Williams.

I believe that the Warriors could turn Carter-Williams into a very valuable player.

He has career averages of 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 391 games.