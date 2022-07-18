Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Bring Back Carmelo Anthony

NBA free agency is now on it's 19th day, and ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent.

Anthony averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and he has also played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers over his legendary career.

I believe that the Knicks should bring him back this summer.

Why The Knicks?

Anthony spent most of his prime years in the NBA on the Knicks, and won a playoff series with the organization in 2013.

For most of the last two decades the Knicks have struggled, and Anthony was one of the few bright spots for Knicks fans in that time span.

Now, the Knicks are once again looking like a team who is on the rise.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, and while they missed the playoffs last season, they have made solid additions to the roster this offseason.

In addition, they have been mentioned as a team who is talking to the Utah Jazz about Donovan Mitchell (The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that they were talking on July 13).

At this point in his career, Anthony is a bench player, but he would be a solid veteran for the team and bring excitement to Madison Square Garden.

On July 1, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Anthony could return to the Knicks if he wanted.