Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This 7x NBA All-Star

July 19 marks the 20th day of NBA free agency, and seven-time NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge still remains available to sign with any team.

The 37-year-old averaged 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

I believe that the New York Knicks should add the veteran to their roster.

Why The Knicks?

The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

They were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, which was a major disappointment.

Aldridge could be the kind of veteran to help them on the court and in the locker room.

While he is far from his prime, he still had a very productive season last year and shot 55% from the field.

The Knicks were a very bad shooting team last year, and they had the 27th best field goal percentage (43.7%).

Therefore, Aldridge could help open up the floor for them, since he is an outstanding mid-range shooter.

The Nets had a rough season, because they had been expected to compete for an NBA Championship.

Instead, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Aldridge has also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers in addition to the Nets.

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with Portland, and the following five and a half seasons with the Spurs.

His career averages are 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.