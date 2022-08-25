Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

On Thursday morning, Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Lakers. Later in the day, on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the trade "is complete." Beverley has played for the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers over his 10-year career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Late on Wednesday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a deal between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers was getting "finalized".  

Wojnarowski: "The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday."

On Thursday morning, Beverley sent out a tweet that is going viral. 

Beverley: "Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!"

Just a few hours after Beverley's viral tweet about joining the Lakers, Wojnarowski reported that the deal "is complete." 

Wojnarowski: "The Patrick Beverley trade to the Lakers is complete, sources tell ESPN. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson join the Jazz."

This is a big addition to the Lakers, because Beverley is one of the best role players in the NBA.  

Last season, he helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.  

The 34-year-old (his birthday was last month) averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in a little over 25 minutes of playing time per game. 

As for the Lakers, they are coming off of a very disappointing season. 

After being expected to compete for a title, the team went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs. 

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they also missed the play-in tournament.

The roster features Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so Beverley is joining a very high-profile team. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here. 

USATSI_17850958_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's 3 Reported "Preferred" Destinations If He Were To Be Traded

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17377040_168388303_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17383244_168388303_lowres
News

Washington Wizards Reportedly Interested In All-Star Guard

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17601226_168388303_lowres
News

Zach LaVine Shares Heartwarming News

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11837666_168388303_lowres
News

The Brooklyn Nets Just Made A Huge Announcement

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17983094_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden Tweets 3 Photos That Are Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18627269_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: 2nd Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Ruled Out For The 2022-23 Season

By Ben Stinar