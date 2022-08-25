Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

Late on Wednesday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that a deal between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers was getting "finalized".

Wojnarowski: "The Los Angeles Lakers are in advanced talks on a trade to acquire Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources tell ESPN. Deal could be finalized as soon as Thursday."

On Thursday morning, Beverley sent out a tweet that is going viral.

Beverley: "Woke up a Laker!!! Its On!!!"

Just a few hours after Beverley's viral tweet about joining the Lakers, Wojnarowski reported that the deal "is complete."

Wojnarowski: "The Patrick Beverley trade to the Lakers is complete, sources tell ESPN. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson join the Jazz."

This is a big addition to the Lakers, because Beverley is one of the best role players in the NBA.

Last season, he helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

The 34-year-old (his birthday was last month) averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in a little over 25 minutes of playing time per game.

As for the Lakers, they are coming off of a very disappointing season.

After being expected to compete for a title, the team went just 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they also missed the play-in tournament.

The roster features Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so Beverley is joining a very high-profile team.

