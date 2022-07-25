Skip to main content
Four-Time NBA All-Star Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

Four-Time NBA All-Star Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

Paul Millsap, a four-time NBA All-Star, remains unsigned in NBA free agency.

Making the All-Star Game four straight seasons from the 2013-14 season through the 2016-17 season, Paul Millsap was one of the best frontcourt players in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks. Now, Millsap still remains unsigned in NBA free agency as we approach August.

Millsap, 37, is definitely nearing the end of the line in his career, but his experience and ability to shoot from the perimeter still makes him a notable name available for contending teams around the league looking to fill out the back-end of their roster.

A potential future Hall-of-Famer, Paul Millsap has always been a steady product his entire career and while his production has declined in recent years, his veteran leadership is something that can still make an impact for any team in this league.

Spending seven seasons with the Utah Jazz to begin his career, Millsap then joined the Atlanta Hawks in 2013, spending four seasons in Atlanta and making the All-Star Game every single year he was there.

Following the 2016-17 season, a year in which the Hawks lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Washington Wizards, Millsap left Atlanta to join the Denver Nuggets, where he ended up spending four more seasons before joining the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the start of last season.

The veteran forward ended up finishing the 2021-22 season with the Philadelphia 76ers after being included in Nets-76ers trade that involved James Harden and Ben Simmons.

In a total of 33 games last season, Millsap averaged 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 39.1% from the floor in about 11.4 minutes per game.

He may not be able to contribute much anymore, even in a bench role, but Paul Millsap is an experienced leader that could prove to be very valuable for virtually any team in this league. It would not be shocking to see him remain a free agent through the start of the season and join a contender at some point in the middle of the 2022-23 season. 

Tags
terms:
2022 NBA Free AgencyPaul MillsapNBA News

USATSI_17294669_168388303_lowres
News

Four-Time NBA All-Star Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_17347560_168388303_lowres
News

Breaking Down Latest Trade Scenarios Involving Kevin Durant

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Klay Thompson At MLB Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
Rumors

BREAKING: Massive Report About Kyrie Irving's Future

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16554479_168388303_lowres-2
News

Opinion: LiAngelo Ball? The Miami Heat Or New York Knicks Should Sign Him

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17581328_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Team Is Reportedly Interested In 2 Former All-Star Guards

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17410867_168388303_lowres
News

3 Teams Who Reportedly "Discussed Deals" For Russell Westbrook

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_10377850_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago