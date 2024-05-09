Peyton Manning on Caitlin Clark: 'She's Going to Love Indianapolis'
Caitlin Clark hasn't been in Indianapolis for a full month yet and she's already receiving some helpful tips from one of the city's legends. Former Colts quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning says he's provided the Indiana Fever star with some assistance over the last few weeks.
Manning played for the Colts from 1998-2011, winning a Super Bowl for the franchise and winning four NFL MVP awards with the team. So, yeah, he's a pretty well known figure around the Circle City.
Both Manning and Clark attended the ESPN-plus Full Court Press event earlier this week. That's when the former Colts quarterback was asked for his thoughts about Clark, as well as how she'll fit in Indianapolis.
"It's awesome. Like I've said, I've really enjoyed getting to know Caitlin even more ... she was a guest on our show — the Monday night show last year. She's a Chiefs fan, I forgive her for that. But she did say she did grow up watching me play," Manning said.
"She's gonna love Indianapolis. I gave her all my contacts at the airport, at St. Elmo's, some behind the ropes things here in Indianapolis. It's a great place for her to play. I'm looking forward to watching her."
Clark was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft in April. After breaking the NCAA's all-time scoring record durng her college career at Iowa, there's been a lot of hype surrounding her arrival in the league.
In her first preseason game, she scored 21 points and knocked down five shots from behind the 3-point line. The Fever have one more preseason game (Thursday, May 9 vs. Atlanta Dream) before opening the regular season on Tuesday, May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.