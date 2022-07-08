James Harden Takes Massive Paycut With Philadelphia 76ers

There was no doubt that James Harden was ever going to leave the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason after opting out of his near $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season, but the question that remained was, "how much money Harden would see on a new deal with the Sixers?"

As reported back on June 30 when free agency first began, Harden and the 76ers would be agreeing to a new deal with the value of this contract being reflective of the other free agency signings Philadelphia made.

Harden was willing to take a paycut in order for the Philadelphia 76ers to add the championship-caliber talent they needed and now, it seems like the two sides have come to an agreement on a deal.

As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday, James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season and plans to sign a two-year deal with a player option in Year 2.

Because of Harden’s flexibility and willingness to accept less money, the 76ers were able to sign P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Trevelin Queen in free agency, expanding on what has been known to be a weak second-unit.

Harden, 32, played in 21 games with the 76ers after being traded there this past season, averaging 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists and shooting 40.2% from the floor. He also recorded two triple-doubles with Philadelphia.

While many have been quick to call the 2021-22 campaign a “down-year” for James Harden, his role has changed quite a bit since leaving the Houston Rockets.

Once the primary scorer and primary ball-handler on his team, Harden was reverted to a secondary role behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets and is now the No. 2 option in Philadelphia alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

Embracing his role as the team’s primary facilitator and playmaker, as well as having a full offseason to practice with the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden should be refreshed and ready to go for the 2022-23 season, a year in which Philadelphia believes they can win a title.