Is Joel Embiid Right About The Miami Heat?

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid sent out a tweet about the Miami Heat during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. On Friday, the Heat are in Boston playing the Celtics for Game 6.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid sent out a bold tweet about the Miami Heat.

Embiid's tweet: "Miami needs another Star"

The Heat lost Game 5 when Embiid tweeted that, so the series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Celtics.

Game 6 is taking place on Friday evening, and the Heat lead the Celtics 48-46 at halftime.

If the Heat win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida, and if the Celtics win, they will head to the NBA Finals to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

Is Embiid right?

The Heat have a very solid roster that is led by All-Star Jimmy Butler, and Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.

However, Lowry is 36-years-old, so he is far from being the borderline superstar that he once was with Toronto.

As for Adebayo, he is a great franchise cornerstone, but as a big man it's hard to control a game the way a guard or a versatile wing can.

Butler can only do so much, so if they had another legitimate star (someone like Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Damian Lillard) it would clearly make life easier for Butler.

At the end of the day, the Heat made the NBA Finals in 2020, and they are in a position where they could make it again this season.

However, if they do win a title this season, it may be time to think about how they can truly fill out the roster and if another star is the way to go.